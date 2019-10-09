Rajkummar Rao, Swara Bhaskar & Over 100 Other Celebrities To Attend India Film Project Season 9

Witnessing the tremendous growth in building a community of content creators across the varying forms of art since its inception in 2011, Asia's largest content creation festival, India Film Project marks it's come back this year with Season 9. With an expanding community of 6.5 million filmmakers and content creators arriving together on 12th and 13th of October 2019 at Mehboob Studios, Bandra, Mumbai.

The two-day content creation festival at Mumbai will have speakers from different fields of art ranging from films, comics, literature, music but also hosts a series of interesting panel discussions, AMAs, workshops, and screenings. Confirmed speakers for this year are Rajkumar Rao, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhaskar, Ishaan Khatter, Jim Sarbh, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nitesh Tiwari, Radhika Madan, Kirti Kulhari, Anand Gandhi, Devdutt Pattnaik, Ravinder Singh, Abish Mathew, Zakir Khan, Prajakta Koli, Kusha Kapila, Aparshakti Khurana, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Chaubey, Apurva Asrani, Ritviz, Anupama Chopra, Divya Dutta, Kubrra Sait, Sumukhi Suresh, Cyrus Broacha, Beer Biceps, Flying Beast, Ravinder Singh, The Jordindian, Be YouNick and many more.

The festival is renowned to be laced with industry professionals, artists and the best in the business come under one roof to interact with young minds crafting an exceptional atmosphere. Enjoy, learn and experience these two days of inspirational ambiance that any creative person would love to invest in.