Rajkummar Rao Tears Up About His Father Watching Made In China’s Trailer Before Passing Away

After Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for his next film 'Made In China'. He will be playing the role an aspiring Gujarati businessman in this comedy drama which also stars Mouni Roy and Paresh Rawal. The trailer of the film released on Wednesday. At the event, Rajkummar got emotional and teared up about his father who passed away recently, but was able to watch the film's trailer.

Rajkummar's father, Satyapal Yadav passed away on September 5, at the age of 60. He had been hospitalized for a few days before his demise, so Rajkummar knew that he was in a critical condition. He requested Made In China's producer, Dinesh Vijan to allow him to show the film's trailer which had just been made.

Talking about this, he said at the trailer launch, "But, I am so glad, when my father was in the hospital and the trailer was just getting ready. I requested Dinoo (producer) and I asked him I want to show my trailer to my father because you know... the doctors were saying things. He was so kind, he sent me the link... and I was so happy, he saw the trailer. And I am sure he will watch the film as well, his blessings are there."

The actor was shooting for Roohi Afza at the time of his father's demise, and he returned to shoot after taking just a day off. Even when Rajkummar's mother had passed away a few years ago, he had been in a similar circumstance, shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi, returning to work in just a day. According to Zoom TV, he said, "Because my parents are really proud of me for being an actor, and that's the only thing they wanted me to do, which gave them so much happiness."

Made In China is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas. It is slated for a Diwali release this year.

