RajKummar Rao To Star In The Remake Of The Classic Comedy Chupke Chupke

The long list of movies that are being remade in Bollywood has a new name in the form of Chupke Chupke. The movie released in 1975 and was a huge success whilst being regarded as an evergreen cult comedy. It was directed by the legendary Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starred Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The movie also starred Om Prakash, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has acquired the official remake rights of the film. Actor Rajkummar Rao will star in the remake as the lead protagonist. The talented actor will step into the shoes on Dharmendra’s iconic character Dr. Parimal Tripathi. Rajkummar has stated that stepping into the shoes of Dharmendra is a big responsibility for him. The actor also revealed that the project is currently in the scripting stage but is eagerly looking forward to being a part of the film. The other details, cast and the female protagonist for the project haven’t been finalized as of now.

According to an earlier report published in the Mumbai Mirror, the project did face a problem initially as the rights to the title Chupke Chupke was already claimed by Manish Goswami for his production house. But the filmmaker handed over the rights of the title when Bhushan Kumar’s company approached him as he did not have a suitable script in hand. He went ahead and filed a No Objection certificate to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India with respect to the title.

Rajkummar Rao undoubtedly is a talent powerhouse who is capable of carrying the film on his shoulders whilst delivering an able performance. The Stree actor was last seen in the movie Made in China. He will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled ensemble film.