Rajkummar Rao’s Valentine’s Note To Patralekha: Thanks For Being In My Life And Making It Beautiful
It is Valentine's Day today, and while we all are spending the day with our loved ones, Bollywood celebs too are doing something special. Many are taking to their social media to wish their partners a Happy Valentine's Day. Doing just that are lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. When Rajkummar sent a beautiful valentine's day wish to his love, Patralekha sent an equally adorable reply to him on Instagram. Read how Rajkummar and Patralekha wished Happy Valentine's Day to each other.
Rajkummar Rao Thanked Patralekha For Making His Life Beautiful
Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram to post this lovey dovey selfie of Patralekha and himself on Valentine's Day and wrote a sweet message to his girl friend. "Happy Valentine's day @patralekhaa. Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here's to more travel, films, fun, friendship & unlimited & unconditional love." (sic)
Patralekha's Sweet Reply To Rajkummar
Patralekha had an equally sweet reply to Rajkummar. She posted this photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Hey @rajkummar_rao, we celebrate love and life everyday..But just a shout out to you #Happyvalentinesday." (sic)
'I Celebrate Love Everyday Of My Life'
When Pinkvilla had asked Rajkummar what his plans for Valentine's Day were, he had said, "I am not really Valentine's Day kind of a guy. For me, every day we should celebrate love so I celebrate it every day of my life. But, yes, it's a special day so let's see I don't have anything planned as of now. If there's something I would love to, I will do it." (sic)
Rajkummar & Patralekha Have Been Going Steady For A While Now
Rajkummar and Patralekha have been going strong for many years now. The two have even worked together in the movie CityLights. When Humans of Bombay took this picture of the couple, Patralekha shared with them, "I can tell you this, when you find the one -- through the fights, hurdles and chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. It doesn't have to be with expensive gifts and dates -- it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it and when they don't. For us, we don't know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough."
