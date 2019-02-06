Rajkummar Rao Would Like To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh If He Were To Play A Gay Character

Rajkummar Rao Was Asked Whom He Would Like To Be Cast Opposite In A Gay Movie

With its strong social message, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has received favourable reception from audiences and is doing decently at the box office. In an interview with India Today, Rajkummar was asked whom he would like to act opposite if he were to do a gay role in a film.

He Feels Ranveer Singh Would Be A Great Choice

The actor replied, "I think Ranveer would be a great choice to star opposite in a gay film. We share a great rapo. He is a great friend and also the way his career graph is going and how he has come up as an actor. I am a huge fan." Wouldn't that be a great movie starring two of the most amazing actors?

Rajkummar Went On To Praise Ranveer As An Actor

Rajkummar is a big fan of Ranveer as an actor and said, "I feel very inspired whenever I see good performance on screen. I am really kicked about Gully Boy right now. I think, Ranveer was phenomenal in Padmaavat and now he is doing ‘83 too. I think he is doing some phenomenal films and it is very inspiring."

On The Work Front

Rajkummar is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's directorial venture, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi.