English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    'Rakesh Roshan Diagnosed With Early Stage Throat Cancer', Reveals Hrithik Roshan!

    By
    |
    Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with CANCER, Hrithik Roshan shares EMOTIONAL post | FilmiBeat

    After Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, yet another Bollywood celebrity has been hit by cancer! Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage cell carcinoma of the throat. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to break the news.

    hr

    The 'Krrish' actor posted a picture with is father before their workout and captioned it, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it."

    He further wrote, "As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad." 

    For the uniniated, cell carcinoma of the throat is a cancer which is characterised by an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the throat.

    We wish Rakesh Roshan a speedy recovery!

    On the work front, the director-producer was soon to begin work on Krrish 4 which reportedly stars Hrithik both as the hero and the villain.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra May Be The Most Beautiful Bride You've Ever Seen; These Unseen Pictures Are Proof!

    Read more about: rakesh roshan hrithik roshan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue