 »   »   »  'Rakesh Roshan Diagnosed With Early Stage Throat Cancer', Reveals Hrithik Roshan!

After Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, yet another Bollywood celebrity has been hit by cancer! Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage cell carcinoma of the throat. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to break the news.

The 'Krrish' actor posted a picture with is father before their workout and captioned it, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it."

He further wrote, "As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad."

For the uniniated, cell carcinoma of the throat is a cancer which is characterised by an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the throat.

We wish Rakesh Roshan a speedy recovery!

On the work front, the director-producer was soon to begin work on Krrish 4 which reportedly stars Hrithik both as the hero and the villain.

