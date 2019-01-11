Rakesh Roshan Gets Discharged From Hospital Post Cancer Surgery; Hrithik Shares First Photos!

Hrithik Says, 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop'

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Can't stop. Won't stop. We begin again. And again."

Happy Faces

The filmmaker is all smiles in this yet another click shared by Hrithik while leaving the hospital after getting discharged.

Family Comes First

Yesterday, Hrithik had celebrated his 45th birthday with his father and family in the hospital before stepping out to party with his friends.

Hrithik's Heartfelt Tweet

When the actor first broke the news about his dad's ailment, he wrote, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know.

Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him."