Rakesh Roshan Gets Discharged From Hospital Post Cancer Surgery; Hrithik Shares First Photos!
The Roshans can now take a sigh of relief! Filmmaker-producer Rakesh Roshan has been discharged from the hospital after getting successfully operated for first stage throat cancer. A couple of days, Hrithik had broke the news on social media about his father's ailment. Soon, many well-wishers including PM Narendra Modi tweeted 'get well soon' messages to wish speedy recovery to Roshan Sr.
Now as per latest update, Rakesh Roshan has been discharged from the hospital and his son Hrithik took to Twitter to share this piece of news.
Hrithik Says, 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop'
Hrithik Roshan shared this picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Can't stop. Won't stop. We begin again. And again."
Happy Faces
The filmmaker is all smiles in this yet another click shared by Hrithik while leaving the hospital after getting discharged.
Family Comes First
Yesterday, Hrithik had celebrated his 45th birthday with his father and family in the hospital before stepping out to party with his friends.
Hrithik's Heartfelt Tweet
When the actor first broke the news about his dad's ailment, he wrote, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know.
Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him."
On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Super 30' which is based on the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar. He will also be seen in Yash Raj Film's next which also stars Tiger Shroff.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Little Taimur's 'Love Is Paris' Has Cuteness Written All Over It!