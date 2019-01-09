English
    Rakesh Roshan’s Throat Cancer Surgery Went Well; Hrithik Replies To PM Modi’s Tweet

    In shocking news, Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan revealed on Tuesday morning that his father Rakesh Roshan had throat cancer and would undergo surgery for it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had retweeted Hrithik's post and had wished for the actor-director's good health and had said that Rakesh Roshan is a strong man. Giving us all big relief with the latest update, Hrithik has now tweeted that his father's surgery went well and that he is in a stable condition.

    Rakesh Roshan’s Surgery Went Well; Hrithik Gives Update

    Giving us all a huge relief, Hrithik gave us a positive update on his father's status. He replied to PM Modi's post writing, "Thank you, Sir, for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well."

    On early Tuesday morning, actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to reveal that his father Rakesh Roshan, aged 69, had been diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of throat cancer. He also informed that his father would undergo surgery on the same day. He posted a picture of him and his dad with the caption, ""Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted Hrithik's post and wrote, "Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshanji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage."

    Many other popular names had also wished Rakesh Roshan good health when they heard the news. Hirthik's ex wife, Sussanne Khan wrote, "He is stronger than any superhero. All will go smoothly." Others who sent in their wishes were Abhishek Bachchan, Dabboo Ratnani, Vishal Dadlani, Sanjay Kapoor and Aalim Hakim.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 1:03 [IST]
