Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan, Says Rakhi Sawant

"I can also die for the nation, I will willingly go to the rival's territory with 50-100 bombs and destroy them if needed," said an overexcited Rakhi Sawant.

I Pray For Abhinandan Varthaman's Safe Return!

Rakhi Sawant also said that she prays for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's safe return to India and will be extremely happy when he steps foot back to the country.

PM Narendra Modi Has Given A Perfect Reply To Pakistan

Rakhi Sawant also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acting swiftly and wisely post the Pulwama terror attacks. "Modi ji has given the right answer to Pulwama attack. I pray that our pilots reach safely."

Wing Commander AbhinandanVarthaman Expected To Touch Foot In India Soon!

The entire country is glued to their screens waiting for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to arrive at the Wagah border and step inside India. A billion prayers have been heard!