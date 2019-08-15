English
    Raksha Bandhan 2019 PICS: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor & Others Celebrating Rakhi Will Melt Your Heart

    By
    |

    It is Independence Day as well as Raksha Bandhan today. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities have double the reason to spend quality time with their families. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones today, and the pictures are just too cute. Check them out.

    So Cute! Alia Ties Rakhi To KJo's Little Yash

    So Cute! Alia Ties Rakhi To KJo's Little Yash

    Alia Bhatt did the sweetest thing on Raksha Bandhan today. She tied rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash. KJo shared this adorable picture on his Instagram story today. It also features Yash's twin sister Roohi in the background.

    The Kapoors Get-Together For Raksha Bandhan

    The Kapoors Get-Together For Raksha Bandhan

    The Kapoor family got together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year. In the picture posted by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram, we see Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Anshula Kapoor and others. He captioned it, "Rakhi day !!! #inthepinkofhealth #famjam@sonamkapoor @anandahuja@rheakapoor @anshulakapoor@mohitmarwah @antara_m." (sic)

    Raksha Bandhan In The Bachchan Household

    Raksha Bandhan In The Bachchan Household

    It was fam-jam even in the Bachchan household today, as Shweta Nanda Bachchan posted this picture of her family on Rakhi. Apart from Shweta, the picture features her brother Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli, and two other family members.

    Zain & Misha's First Raksha Bandhan As Siblings

    Zain & Misha's First Raksha Bandhan As Siblings

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got their adorable kids, Zain and Misha to celebrate Rakhi today. In this picture posted by Shahid, we see Misha tying rakhi to her little brother Zain. This is the first time Zain is getting a rakhi tied.

    Sara's Adorable Throwback Pic With Ibrahim

    Sara's Adorable Throwback Pic With Ibrahim

    Sara Ali Khan also made a Raksha Bandhan-related post with this heartmelting throwback picture of herself and her brother Ibrahim when they were babies. Sara could not be with Ibrahim this year. She captioned the post, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother Missing you today- touching my heart, giving me money, feeding me chocolates and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime#safeandsecure." (sic)

