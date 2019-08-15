Raksha Bandhan: Kartik Aaryan Misses Being With His Sister On This Special Day; Here’s Why!

It is Raksha Bandhan today, and while we all get time off to be with our siblings, it is not so for some Bollywood celebs. The schedules that B-Town stars have to work with, makes them miss some important festivals. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan is remembering his sister this Raksha Bandhan, as he is busy with a hectic shooting schedule in Bangkok.

Reminiscing the times when Kartik used to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sister, he said, "Earlier we used to live in Gwalior, so, it was celebrated together. It was more fun then because we used to start preparing for it from weeks before the day. My sister would make sure that she bought me the most attractive rakhi, and I used to save coins in my piggy bank for her gifts. Now, we live in different cities. She sends me rakhi and a letter every year and, trust me, this is the most special thing I wait for the entire year," reported Pinkvilla.

He added, "Though I used to save money for her gifts, I still tried escaping from buying something she wanted. Instead, I tried to make her like the things I wanted and bought them for myself, making her feel they were actually for her. But now, I'm compensating for all of it." We can say that is all brothers on Rakhi!

Talking further about how his bond with his sister has changed now, and the role she plays in his life, he said, "Now, we are more like best friends. Whenever I have doubts or I'm in trouble, I only talk to her. She is like my friend, philosopher and guide. And I'm thankful to her that at any hour she is just a call away for me."

Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan, whom he is reportedly dating. Kartik is now busy shooting for a remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in the film.

