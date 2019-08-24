Rakul Preet On Marjaavaan: I Am Glad Everything Is Finally Coming Together

The going hasn't been exactly great for actor Rakul Preet Singh. Her last release Manmadhudu 2 tanked at the box office. But she's upbeat about her next Marjaavaan, which has been pushed ahead.

Initially, it was set to release alongside Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War and Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on October 2, but owing to extensive VFX work, the movie is now set to release at a later date.

The actress is quite happy with the way Marjaavaan has shaped up. "While yes, it was postponed, we will be in theatres on November 22. I am so glad everything is finally coming together," Rakul Preet told a media agency on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Besides Marjaavaan, she has signed another film for which she will start shooting soon. "There's Shankar sir's film in Tamil and another film in Telugu," she added.

Rakul also spoke about her fashion choices at the Lakme event. "I believe whatever one wears and owns it, ends up looking stylish. I don't try to be someone else just in order to follow trends," she was quoted as saying.

Coming back to Marjaavaan, recently the first look posters of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh were released. Riteish, in particular, caught the netizens' attention due to his menacing avatar as a dwarf. From the first look posters, it looks like Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are set for a massive clash. The Milap Jhaveri directorial also has Tara Sutaria playing a pivotal role.

Speaking of the film, which is touted to be an emotional action-packed love story set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Milap Jhaveri had said in an official statement, "Marjaavaan is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight. Action, romance, dialogues, and masala. It's a full commercial package."