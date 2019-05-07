English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakul Preet Singh On De De Pyaar De: I Want To Be A Part Of Good Movies Irrespective Of The Language

    By
    |

    Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De took everyone by storm as its quirky comedy struck a chord with the audience and the storyline is something we've never seen before. Add to that, the hilarious take on the 'age gap in love' is what makes the movie stand apart from the rest. Also, Rakul Preet Singh, who has done several South movies, opened up by saying that she wants to be a part of good movies irrespective of the language.

    I Want To Do Good Films Irrespective Of The Language!

    ''I want to keep doing good films. I can work 24 hours. I hope people want to see more of me as much as I want to be in films. At the end of it, all I want to have some great films to my credit, irrespective of which language it is in," said Rakul Preet Singh to PTI.

    I Want To Push Boundaries & Do Something Bigger

    "As the shelf life is lesser (for heroines) so you want to push yourself more as you want to do better work. I did not become big in South just like that, I had to work towards it. The fact that you do not get it easy makes you love and respect your work more. If I want to do a Dharma Production film, of course there is a struggle to get one. There are so many people competing for it," she said.

    Cinema Is My Passion, I Don't Follow Money

    Rakul Preet Singh also stated that cinema is her passion and money is secondary. "I am not running for money. Money is something that follows. I am in this profession because of my passion for cinema."

    De De Pyaar De

    Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Ajay Devgn and starrer De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue