Rakul Preet Singh On De De Pyaar De: I Want To Be A Part Of Good Movies Irrespective Of The Language

I Want To Do Good Films Irrespective Of The Language!

''I want to keep doing good films. I can work 24 hours. I hope people want to see more of me as much as I want to be in films. At the end of it, all I want to have some great films to my credit, irrespective of which language it is in," said Rakul Preet Singh to PTI.

I Want To Push Boundaries & Do Something Bigger

"As the shelf life is lesser (for heroines) so you want to push yourself more as you want to do better work. I did not become big in South just like that, I had to work towards it. The fact that you do not get it easy makes you love and respect your work more. If I want to do a Dharma Production film, of course there is a struggle to get one. There are so many people competing for it," she said.

Cinema Is My Passion, I Don't Follow Money

Rakul Preet Singh also stated that cinema is her passion and money is secondary. "I am not running for money. Money is something that follows. I am in this profession because of my passion for cinema."

De De Pyaar De

Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Ajay Devgn and starrer De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan.