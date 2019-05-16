Rakul Preet Singh: De De Pyaar De Is Fresh, Quirky & Progressive, It's Not A Love Triangle!

The Movie Is Not A Love Triangle

"The film is not a love triangle. A girl and a boy fall in love and there is an age difference. He wants his family to accept her. It is a very fresh story - quirky and progressive," said Rakul Preet Singh.

Love Stories Are The Best!

Rakul Preet Singh also revealed that she's a sucker for love stories and De De Pyaar De is a really important film for her. "I am a sucker for love stories," said the actress.

Apart From Love Stories, I Love Biopics Too

"I would also love to do a biopic, but after another film or two. Biopics are such a great way to celebrate life. I would have loved to do the Saina Nehwal biopic because she is a friend and I have been into sports. But that is already cast."

It Was Great Working With Ajay Devgn & Tabu

''It is great to be working with such big stars and then getting almost the same screen time. That my role is at par with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is incredible,'' she summed it off.