Rakul Preet Singh Gives Us A Glimpse Into Working On ‘Marjaavan’, Also Starring Sidharth Malhotra
The Southern actress Rakul Preet Singh is continuing to take long strides in Bollywood. After being seen in Neeraj Pandey's action thriller, Aiyaary, Rakul has a busy year ahead of her and is currently shooting for two Hindi films, De De Pyaar De, and Marjaavan. In a recent interview, Rakul revealed details about both the movies and expressed how the two movies will help her strengthen her base in the Hindi film industry. Read up!
Rakul Is Shooting For Marjaavan & De De Pyaar De
Speaking to IANS, Rakul said, "Marjaavaan comes out this year. We are shooting for it at the moment. What is exciting for me is that both the roles in 'Marjaavaan' and 'De De Pyaar De' are very different from each other. I can't reveal much about 'Marjaavaan'." She added, "But I can tell that both are very performance-oriented. From my look to the way I walk or my dialogues, 'Marjaavaan' is absolutely different."
She Has Heavy Dialogues In Marjaavan
Revealing what we can expect from Rakul's role in Marjaavan, she said, "More than the fact that I haven't done anything like this, I don't think Hindi cinema has seen a role like this. Milap is known for giving heavy dialogues. I remember when I signed the film he told me that 'this is the first time my heroine has such heavy dialogues'. I have that 1990s touch with all the grace and a lot of commercial mass dialogues -- which I am enjoying a lot while shooting. I hope people also like it."
On Working With Sidharth Malhotra Again
Rakul will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavan. They had previously worked together on Aiyaary. Speaking of how it feels to work with Sidharth again, Rakul said, "It is really nice when you have a certain comfort level with your co-star and when you know them well. And that good equation really helps in our performance." Apart from Rakul and Sidharth, Marjaavan also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled for release on October 2nd, 2019.
2018 Was A Busy Year For Rakul
Rakul also spoke about how busy a year 2018 was. She said, "2018 was a year when I shot for five films. De De Pyaar De which took a major chunk. There was a lot of prep which went into the film. And then I signed Marjaavaan, shot for the NTR biopic. It is a special appearance. Then I shot for three films in Tamil."
