Rakul Preet Singh Gives Us A Glimpse Into Working On ‘Marjaavan’, Also Starring Sidharth Malhotra

Rakul Is Shooting For Marjaavan & De De Pyaar De

Speaking to IANS, Rakul said, "Marjaavaan comes out this year. We are shooting for it at the moment. What is exciting for me is that both the roles in 'Marjaavaan' and 'De De Pyaar De' are very different from each other. I can't reveal much about 'Marjaavaan'." She added, "But I can tell that both are very performance-oriented. From my look to the way I walk or my dialogues, 'Marjaavaan' is absolutely different."

She Has Heavy Dialogues In Marjaavan

Revealing what we can expect from Rakul's role in Marjaavan, she said, "More than the fact that I haven't done anything like this, I don't think Hindi cinema has seen a role like this. Milap is known for giving heavy dialogues. I remember when I signed the film he told me that 'this is the first time my heroine has such heavy dialogues'. I have that 1990s touch with all the grace and a lot of commercial mass dialogues -- which I am enjoying a lot while shooting. I hope people also like it."

On Working With Sidharth Malhotra Again

Rakul will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavan. They had previously worked together on Aiyaary. Speaking of how it feels to work with Sidharth again, Rakul said, "It is really nice when you have a certain comfort level with your co-star and when you know them well. And that good equation really helps in our performance." Apart from Rakul and Sidharth, Marjaavan also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled for release on October 2nd, 2019.

2018 Was A Busy Year For Rakul

Rakul also spoke about how busy a year 2018 was. She said, "2018 was a year when I shot for five films. De De Pyaar De which took a major chunk. There was a lot of prep which went into the film. And then I signed Marjaavaan, shot for the NTR biopic. It is a special appearance. Then I shot for three films in Tamil."