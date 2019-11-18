Rakul Preet Singh Joins The Cast Of John Abraham And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Attack

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has come on board to be a part of debutante director Lakshya Raj Anand's film Attack. The movie will be produced by John Abraham under his home banner. A recent media report stated that Rakul will be sharing screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez as the other female lead in the action thriller. The Marjaavan actress is finally getting her due in Bollywood with some interesting project coming her way.

A source close to the development stated "It's a two-heroine project. Both the roles are really powerful and action-oriented. The team was scouting for two good looking actors who can also perform and do stunts really well. It's then that they took the film to Rakul Preet Singh. She was their first choice for the role." Rakul has also greenlit the project. The source adds, "She loved the script and her role in it. The final modalities are being worked out. Post that, the team will make an official announcement of the same soon. It goes on the floors in January next year."

John Abraham in a recent interview with the Mumbai Mirror had stated that he plans to release Attack on Independence Day, August 14, 2020. The actor has big plans for his production house and has two other movies lined up along with Attack. The action star will be soon seen in a comic avatar in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in a special appearance in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She played the part of a prostitute named Aarzoo who serves as an integral part of the story. The actress is currently busy shooting for her next movie opposite Arjun Kapoor in a yet-untitled project helmed by debutant director Kaashvie Nair.