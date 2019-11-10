Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Journey In Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh is extremely busy these days as she gears up for the release of her next movie Marjaavaan opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is on a promotional spree as the movie will soon hit the screens this week on November 15, 2019. In an interview with TOI Rakul spoke about her journey in Bollywood and juggling between South and Hindi films. She confessed that the juggling act can get crazy at times. Hence, she is unable to take up four (South) films a year like before. The Yaariyaan actress professes that Bollywood demands a lot of one’s time, and even when you are not shooting, actors need to make their presence felt.

Rakul elaborated on how different it is to maneuver Bollywood, unlike the southern film industry where celebrity managers do most of the heavy lifting. She explained further in detail and said “In Bollywood, it’s more about the personal touch you have with people, you reach out yourself for the kind of films you want to be a part of. Also, let me tell you, nobody is going to give you work just because you attended a party. It helps to touch base with everyone, but only good work begets more work. Today, content is what matters and because of that, there is an increasing demand for talent. If you are talented, it might take time, but at the end of the day, you will find your place. Mumbai and Hyderabad are both very welcoming that way. They also appreciate hard-work. If you are hard-working, people are ready to give you a chance”. (sic)

Singh will be seen in a special appearance in Marjaavaan. Her character’s name is Arzoo and is paired opposite Sidharth. The role is of a prostitute who serves as an integral part of the story. Rakul Preet has also made an official announcement about her next movie in Bollywood post Marjaavaan. She will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in a yet-untitled movie to be directed by Kaashvie Nair.