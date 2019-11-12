Rakul Preet Singh On Marjaavaan: Playing A Prostitute Was The Selling Point

As Rakul Preet Singh gears up for the release of Marjaavaan, the actress talked about the film and her character. Rakul, who was last seen in De De Pyaar De as a girl-next-door, will be seen playing a character of a sex worker in her forthcoming release.

Speaking of the same, she told a leading daily, "Playing a prostitute was the selling point because when else will I get such unconventional roles? It's a risk and I understand that, but as an actor, you will always be living in fear if you don't take the risk or worry about what people will say. So just take the plunge and go. Even though she is a sex worker, she is very headstrong and has a big heart."

Rakul also asserted that she didn't take this role to break any kind of stereotype and admitted that she loved her character and the story of Marjaavaan. "I am not from this industry, and I want people to see my versatility. It's only when I choose to do a variety of roles that people will see that. In De De Pyaar De, they saw me as a girl-next-door, but this is so different. Tabu and Rekha's role was a brief role but we still talk about that."

Rakul might have done a few films in Bollywood but she's a well-known face in the South. The actress has done more than 20 films there. When asked if she can draw any comparison between the Hindi and South film industries, she said that both are equally professional.

"Storytelling is changing everywhere, like Arjun Reddy and Jersey. There are some loud films, and biopics, so it's similar. The only difference is with the work timings. We work 9-6 in the south, and 9-9 here."

