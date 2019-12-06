Rakul Preet Singh To Star Alongside Sidharth Malhotra And Ajay Devgn In Indra Kumar’s Next Movie

According to a media report published in an entertainment portal, Rakul Preet Singh has been finalized to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn in Indra Kumar’s yet-untitled project. The report also suggests that Ajay Devgn might also come on board as a co-producer for the film.

A source close to development stated, "Indra Kumar is planning a social comedy with Ajay and Sidharth in the lead. They were looking for a pretty actress who's also a great performer to join the cast. Indra has now locked Rakul for the film. They feel she is the perfect choice for the role, which is also very performance-driven. From what is known, she plays Sid's romantic interest in the project. It's a huge ensemble which will also have two other young actors, apart from Ajay, Sid, and Rakul."

He went on to add, "Both Sid and Ajay have worked with Rakul and they feel she's extremely professional in her approach. So, when Indra was looking for an actress, they suggested Rakul's name."

Rakul Preet’s Bollywood journey seems to have finally taken off at high speed. It was only recently reported that the actress would star opposite Arjun Kapoor in a yet-untitled cross border love story. She is also associated with John Abraham’s next big release 'Attack’ and is all set to begin shooting for the same in January 2020.

And now, with Indra Kumar’s ensemble comedy, Rakul will be reuniting with her former co-stars. Rakul starred opposite Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in De De Pyaar De and Marjavaan respectively in 2019. Both the movies did well at the box office. The Indra Kumar comedy, in all probability, will go on floors in March next year. An official announcement by the team is expected to take place soon.