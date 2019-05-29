English
    Rakul Preet UNZIPS Her Pant In Her Latest Raunchy Picture; Gets SLUT-SHAMED Brutally

    By Lekhaka
    |
    De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh gets trolled badly for this bold photo | FilmiBeat

    Rakul Preet isn't new to trolling! The actress was recently brutally trolled when she posted a picture of hers from the sets of De De Pyaar De. Now, trolls take another shot at Rakul Preet when she shared a raunchy picture on her Instagram wherein, the actress can be seen in an unzipped pant and a bralette. While the picture is too hot to handle, fans can't stop slamming her. Wondering why? Keep reading!

    Rakul Preet Captions The Picture 'Girl Power'

    Apparently, the caption didn't go well with the netizens and they ended up slamming and slut-shaming the actress on her Instagram post.

    Mean Comments Poured In For Rakul Preet

    @iamswadesh: "Your Zip of pant is open - is it girl power??"

    @Bogttiisrkaar: "And you call this a girl power.. So shame on you..."

    And The Negative Comments Went On And On..

    @princych16: "Sis, want money? Work hard but not by exposing your body. In name of fashion, u just raped fashion. Don't come to film industry instead go to p*rnography if this is your talent. Ps: real women empowerment wanted not bralette empowerment. Plz change . Thank you."

    Rakul Preet Trolled Brutally

    @dsr2909: "Only cheap people do these things for publicity.....have you ever seen @madhuridixitneneor @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb do such things.....these people can never be big stars by doing such cheap things..."

    Netizens Shame Her Constantly

    @vedantchokhani: "Posing for a pic in which the zips of your pants are open.This is girl power for you, your Dad taught you this or your Mom. Go and open your pant zip in front of your Dad and let him see @rakulpreet."

    @kumar_official:"This is not girl power. Shame shame power. First close ur pant zip.."

    It's indeed appalling to read such comments. No wonder why Rakul Preet chose to give them a royal ignore.

