'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Actress Mandakini's Husband Featured As A Baby In Murphy Radio Ad!
Most of us remember Mandakini as the actress from Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. Back then, she grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her controversial 'bathing in a transparent sari under the waterfall' scene. Her next couple of films failed to do well at the box office.
Later, Mandakini even hit the headlines for her rumoured affair with dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim. In 1990, the actress tied the knot with a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. But do you folks know that Thakur featured as a baby in the iconic Murphy radio advertisement?
Mandakini's Husband As The 'Murphy Baby'
Rinpoche featured as a toddler in the iconic 'Murphy' radio advertisement. Do you remember this?
He Was 3 When He Starred In The Ad
Speaking about it, her hubby earlier told Mid-Day, "I was three years old and used to reside in Manali. Everyone in Manali knew about the ad. The makers wanted me in the ad, as the original Murphy baby who was a girl had died. They were looking for someone identical."
Rinpoche Still Cherishes The Ad
He further revealed, "It was such an iconic ad that even today when I tell some people they remember the baby and are surprised that it was me."
Coming Back To Mandakini
After starring in Zordar in 1996, the actress quit her acting career. At present, she runs classes in Tibetan yoga. She also helps her husband in running a centre for Tibetan medicine, which is commonly known as the Tibetan Herbal Centre in the area.