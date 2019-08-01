'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Actress Mandakini's Husband Featured As A Baby In Murphy Radio Ad!

Mandakini's Husband As The 'Murphy Baby'

Rinpoche featured as a toddler in the iconic 'Murphy' radio advertisement. Do you remember this?

He Was 3 When He Starred In The Ad

Speaking about it, her hubby earlier told Mid-Day, "I was three years old and used to reside in Manali. Everyone in Manali knew about the ad. The makers wanted me in the ad, as the original Murphy baby who was a girl had died. They were looking for someone identical."

Rinpoche Still Cherishes The Ad

He further revealed, "It was such an iconic ad that even today when I tell some people they remember the baby and are surprised that it was me."

Coming Back To Mandakini

After starring in Zordar in 1996, the actress quit her acting career. At present, she runs classes in Tibetan yoga. She also helps her husband in running a centre for Tibetan medicine, which is commonly known as the Tibetan Herbal Centre in the area.