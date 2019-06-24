English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranbir & Aaradhya Steal All The Limelight From Aishwarya Rai & Alia While Posing With Rishi Kapoor!

    By
    |

    After celebs like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the Bachchan couple - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pay a visit to Rishi Kapoor in New York city and we're totally drooling over their pictures. The duo was also joined by their daughter, Aaradhya and the new love-birds of the B-town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor | FilmiBeat
    Look At Ranbir!

    Look At Ranbir!

    Ranbir acts all goofy with Aaradhya and Samaira while posing with all the lovely ladies including Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt.

    Aww'dorable!

    Among all the pictures, we're digging one picture, in which Aardhaya can be seen sitting on Rishi Kapoor's lap and it's too adorable to see.

    Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture as saying, "Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰."

    Aaradhya Looks Adorbs!

    Seen here is Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya posing with the Kapoor family in New York city. Just like us, Alia's mom is also seen drooling over the picture and left a comment that reads, "All looking so well and happy ❤️❤️❤️."

    Awww!

    It's known to all that how happily Kapoor clan has accepted Alia as Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend and this picture is proof that Alia and Ranbir will make one lovely married couple!

    On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are busy shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra, which is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue