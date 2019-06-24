Ranbir & Aaradhya Steal All The Limelight From Aishwarya Rai & Alia While Posing With Rishi Kapoor!

Look At Ranbir!

Ranbir acts all goofy with Aaradhya and Samaira while posing with all the lovely ladies including Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt.

Aww'dorable!

Among all the pictures, we're digging one picture, in which Aardhaya can be seen sitting on Rishi Kapoor's lap and it's too adorable to see.

Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture as saying, "Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰."

Aaradhya Looks Adorbs!

Seen here is Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya posing with the Kapoor family in New York city. Just like us, Alia's mom is also seen drooling over the picture and left a comment that reads, "All looking so well and happy ❤️❤️❤️."

Awww!

It's known to all that how happily Kapoor clan has accepted Alia as Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend and this picture is proof that Alia and Ranbir will make one lovely married couple!