    OOPS MOMENT! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's AWKWARD KISS Caught On Camera; Netizens Find It Hilarious

    By Lekhaka
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are smitten by each other and how. They made their relationship public when they attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together last year. Since then both the actors have been spending quality time with each other and also working together for Brahmastra. Recently, the duo attended Filmfare awards and when Ranbir's name was announced on the stage to grab his award, he was seen kissing Alia, leaving fans in tizzy.

    Surprisingly, a fan has posted a close-up video of Ranbir-Alia's kiss wherein Ranbir was actually trying to whisper something into Alia's ears but the latter misunderstood his gesture and ended up kissing him! Have a look..

    A Twitterati Shared This Video

    The micro-blogging site user captioned the picture as saying, "I can't stop watching this. I swear RK just wanted to whisper in her ear but she-." [sic]

    This Video Has Left Their Admirers In Splits

    Many netizens also commented that they feel Ranbir was actually trying to speak someone sitting behind Alia, while the latter thought it otherwise!

    Fans Troll RanAlia's PDA

    An user named Nars‏ @NaimaH56 wrote, "That is all he wanted to do and she made the man throw the best tantrum he was allowed to as per contract*." [sic]

    And The Mocking Continued..

    SH TeenaSingh‏ @TeenaSingh882: "Alia look for a better guy for yourself." [sic]

    Chashme Buddoor‏ @ChashmeBudddur: "Hahahahahaha. She is smitten and he is careless." [sic]

    Shivani‏ @shivani_1970: "He's a playboy/lothario in the worst sense. It's weird she's got involved with him when he broke her "best friend's" heart... recipe for disaster." [sic]

    Fans Doubt If Their Relationship Is True Or Just A Publicity Stunt

    An user named Heisenberg‏ @meOnkarD wrote, "Lot of rumors about them about their fake affair...can't say what's true..may be for publicity.." [sic]

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
