OOPS MOMENT! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's AWKWARD KISS Caught On Camera; Netizens Find It Hilarious

I can’t stop watching this😭I swear RK just wanted to whisper in her ear but she- pic.twitter.com/geX9QMzUqb — 𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (@bollywoodgifss) March 27, 2019

A Twitterati Shared This Video

The micro-blogging site user captioned the picture as saying, "I can't stop watching this. I swear RK just wanted to whisper in her ear but she-." [sic]

To me it actually looks like he is trying to speak to someone sitting behind 😂😂 — ^^^prërñä^^^ (@prer_piyu) March 27, 2019

This Video Has Left Their Admirers In Splits

Many netizens also commented that they feel Ranbir was actually trying to speak someone sitting behind Alia, while the latter thought it otherwise!

Fans Troll RanAlia's PDA

An user named Nars‏ @NaimaH56 wrote, "That is all he wanted to do and she made the man throw the best tantrum he was allowed to as per contract*." [sic]

And The Mocking Continued..

SH TeenaSingh‏ @TeenaSingh882: "Alia look for a better guy for yourself." [sic]

Chashme Buddoor‏ @ChashmeBudddur: "Hahahahahaha. She is smitten and he is careless." [sic]

Shivani‏ @shivani_1970: "He's a playboy/lothario in the worst sense. It's weird she's got involved with him when he broke her "best friend's" heart... recipe for disaster." [sic]

Fans Doubt If Their Relationship Is True Or Just A Publicity Stunt

An user named Heisenberg‏ @meOnkarD wrote, "Lot of rumors about them about their fake affair...can't say what's true..may be for publicity.." [sic]