Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: The Cast Gets A New Addition!

Brahmastra, the superhero film which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Hindi cinema. The team has recently kickstarted the Manali schedule of the movie, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. As per the latest updates, the star cast of Brahmastra is getting a new addition.

If the reports are to be believed, a popular leading actor of Bollywood has been roped in to play the second lead in part two of Brahmastra, which is a trilogy. The weekly column by the renowned journalist Rajeev Masand suggests that this renowned actor is appearing as the father of Ranbir Kapoor's character.

But, the actor will not have any combination scenes with the lead actor Ranbir, as he would only appear in the flashback sequences of Brahmastra Part 2. However, Masand has not revealed the name of the popular actor, who has already signed the project. The Brahmastra team is expected to officially announce the collaboration with the actor, very soon.

Recently, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is making an important cameo appearance in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Reportedly, the superstar's character will not return in the second and third installments of the project. If the rumours are to be true, Amitabh Bachchan, who essays a pivotal role in Brahmastra Part One, is also not a part of the second and third parts.

Brahmastra, which is jointly scripted by Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal, features an extensive star cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Prateik Babbar, and so on. V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux handle the cinematography. Pritam, Steel Banglez, and Tanishk Bagchi compose the music score. Brahmastra, which is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, is slated to hit the theatres by the summer of 2020.