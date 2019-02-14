OOPS! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Caught FIGHTING On Camera; Netizens Are PISSED At His Behaviour
It isn't the first time when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in the news for the wrong reasons. Not so long ago, their pictures from the sets of Brahmastra went viral, in which Ranbir was seen busy on his phone, while Alia looked pretty upset. And, now, once again, their video is going viral, in which they can be seen arguing with each other and Ranbir looked damn miffed over something. Have a look at the video, which was shared by Viral Bhayani. It all happened post the screening of Gully Boy.
View this post on Instagram
#ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt today at the special screening of #gullyboy
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 13, 2019 at 1:32pm PST
Here’s How Netizens Reacted..
@riddlemere: "WTF Ranbir? It is Alia's big day.Unbelievable :(" [sic]
@ga_ya_3k: "He always seems to be angry and upset with Alia." [sic]
Fans Warn Alia Yet Again
@bida_fatima: "Aalia u r doing biggest blunder of ur life ........hope u soon realise and settle fr some one apt @aliaabhatt." [sic]
@miann0805: "Lol he looks so pissed😂 next, Alia is gna go in depression cuz of him. She did this to herself." [sic]
Fans Slam Ranbir Back & Forth
@rajput.parul: "ISS jaisa insaan kisi ladki to na mile I mean just look at him how bravely he hurt his gfs hearts always looks irritated and angry😏😏😏😏" [sic]
@Ianiansomerhaldeur: "Rk is the worst that can happen to any woman on this planet 💩💩💩💩💩💩 complete shit... He doesn't even look good.. I don't know why is Alia is so obssesed with this drug addict.. Just leave him you will be loved my many more millions just for dumping him.. We all bollywood fans are waiting for Day that ranbir gets dumped and gets humiliated for what he is doing to this innocent girl." [sic]
Fans Say ‘Alia, You Deserve Better’
@gfd0010: "Alia babe, you are young, beautiful and more important talented, so why are you wasting your precious time with this a**hole? You can do better! I hope you can realize that soon 💕" [sic]
@epublica26: "Please don't marry him!! You deserve better." [sic]
We wonder what went wrong between Ranbir & Alia!