Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Decide Not To Give A Damn To Kangana Ranaut & Her Sister Rangoli?

Ranbir-Alia Turn Blind Eye To The Ranauts

A source close to the lovebirds tells the entertainment portal, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won't react to anything related to the two sisters. In fact they never wanted to react."

They Feel They're Being Provocated

The source further adds, "It was only after the comments from that end got personal and family members were abused that Alia spoke out. But that's it. They now refuse to be drawn into any provocation."

Ahem! Ahem!

"The sisters are most welcome to call them any name they want Pappu or Babloo or Bunty. Alia and Ranbir can't hear them."

Well, only time will tell if their 'silence' is indeed a good response or not!

Meanwhile..

Alia and Ranbir have returned to Mumbai from Varanasi, where they were shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Reportedly, Alia fell sick and will be consulting a specialist in Mumbai.

"Alia continued to work but Ayan (Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra) decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song," had said a source close to the project.