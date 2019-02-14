Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Attend Gully Boy Screening
It is a day before the release of one of the most anticipated films of 2019, Gully Boy, and a special screening of the film was held for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night. While many celebrities arrived to watch the movie, we also got to see the lead actors with their loved ones attend the screening. Ranbir Kapoor attended Gully Boy's screening to support his girl friend Alia Bhatt, whereas Deepika Padukone too was all excited to watch her hubby deliver yet another amazing performance in Gully Boy.
Ranbir & Alia At Gully Boy Screening
The ‘It' couple in Bollywood right now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the screening of Gully Boy on Wednesday night. Ranbir sported a casual look in a white t-shirt, blue zip up jacket and ripped jeans to the screening of Gully Boy, whereas Alia looked like the sunshine in a lovely yellow floral dress.
The Two Will Be Seen On Screen Together For The First Time In Brahmastra
Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The two hit it off as a couple while shooting for the movie. It is ironic that Alia's childhood crush was Ranbir. The movie, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and others in lead roles, is expected to hit the theatres on December 25th of this year.
Deepika Is Super Excited To Watch Gully Boy
Deepika Padukone was super excited to see her hubby Ranveer Singh on screen in Gully Boy. Deepika looked gorgeous as ever in a black outfit at the screening of Gully Boy whereas Ranveer was sporting his usual quirky fashion in an all green coordinates outfit, a black beanie and a snazzy pair of sunglasses.
Ranveer's Performance Has Been Said To Be Fabulous In The Movie
Gully Boy has opened up to a fantastic reception not just in the Bollywood fraternity but also at its screening at the Berlin International Film Festival, and people just can't praise Ranveer enough in the movie. Deepika too has a fantastic movie lined up for her. Chhapaak is a biopic on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and it is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.
