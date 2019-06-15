EXPOSED? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt BLAMED For Making Kangana Ranaut's Horse-riding Videos Viral?

These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...(contd) https://t.co/1uZaVjDzLv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 15, 2019

Rangoli Shares Their Picture & Writes..

"These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...(contd)"

Kangana's Sister Mocks Ranbir & Alia

"...and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon 😁, pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping 🙏."

Earlier Ayan Had Mentioned That Ranbir Will Be Learning Horse-riding

In an interview with PTI, Ayan was quoted as saying, "There is a lot of action in Brahmastra, so there is a lot of training, like gymnastics kind of training, horse-riding, fighting and lot of physical stuff that Ranbir will have to do. And then there is internal work, like to get the spirit of the character right."

Netizens React To Rangoli’s Tweet

SOMEBODY@muzungchimyim2: "@Rangoli_A, I really love to watch #KangnaRanaut films but attacking everyone all the time spoils all the hard work. Audience knows it thats Y we watch her movies. But i feel its turning into nonsense, celebrate with fans rather than giving attention on them."

Säčħĭŋ Pandit @sachin06; "At least they r real 🐎 Horses not mechanical used by your Sis !u r calling him pappu an actor whose 4-5 generations have so much name and fame in film industry not good to show too much frustration here,little bit ok!."

Some Slammed Kangana, While Some Praised Her

Latifa Jibril @jibril_latifa: "I'm super happy with the backlash u keep getting. Sympathy card, outsider card, Hrithik card, Deepika card, Alia Ranbir card, small town village aunty card an karan JOHAR card not gonna work on us anymore😂🤣😂🤣"

Aryan Rajput @Aryan16720: "These are the people who released the kangna's horse riding video.. How shameless this nepo gang is.... God is with u Rangoli and kangana.. More power to u girls."