Switzerland Love: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Photo From Their Romantic Escapade Lands On Internet

The much-in-love couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally managed to take out some time for each other from their hectic schedule as the duo holidays in Switzerland! The duo was also seen obliging a couple of fans with a picture and boy, they look so cool in their casual avatars.

Speaking of their romantic escapade, Filmfare quoted the source, close to the couple, as saying, "Both have them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work."

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir are engrossed with the shoot of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The film is all set to hit the theatres in summer 2020.

On a related note, Alia is also expected to kick-start the shoot of Sadak 2, the film which also casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Apart from Sadak 2, Alia will also star in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

On the other side, Ranbir will also star in YRF's Shamshera. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.