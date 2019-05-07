English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Switzerland Love: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Photo From Their Romantic Escapade Lands On Internet

    By
    |

    The much-in-love couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally managed to take out some time for each other from their hectic schedule as the duo holidays in Switzerland! The duo was also seen obliging a couple of fans with a picture and boy, they look so cool in their casual avatars.

    Is Deepika Padukone PREGNANT? Fans Say Her BABY BUMP Is Visible

    Speaking of their romantic escapade, Filmfare quoted the source, close to the couple, as saying, "Both have them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work."

    ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-new-picture-from-their-romantic-escapade-lands-on-internet

    On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir are engrossed with the shoot of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The film is all set to hit the theatres in summer 2020.

    On a related note, Alia is also expected to kick-start the shoot of Sadak 2, the film which also casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Apart from Sadak 2, Alia will also star in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

    On the other side, Ranbir will also star in YRF's Shamshera. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

    Read more about: alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue