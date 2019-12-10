Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Planning To Tie The Knot In Kashmir? Read Details Here

Wedding On Cards For Ranbir-Alia Next Year?

If sources are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to settle down next year. We hear that the lovebirds have taken a month off from their work schedule and planned their rumoured wedding.

A Destination Wedding In Kashmir For Ranbir-Alia

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the 'Brahmastra' duo will tie the knot in Kashmir. Apparently, Alia fell in love with the valley while shooting for 'Raazi'.

Meanwhile, The Couple Continue To Remain Tight-lipped About Their Wedding

Earlier this year when Alia was asked about her wedding rumours at the airport, the actress had called them an 'udti udti khabar' which hinted that the wedding bells might be ringing soon.

When Deepika Accidentally Let The Cat Out Of The Bag

To add more fuel to the wedding rumours, recently Deepika Padukone too hinted that Alia Bhatt might tie the knot next year in an interview. Well, going by the latest reports, it looks like Ranbir and Alia are finally ready to exchange wedding vows.