Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Planning To Tie The Knot In Kashmir? Read Details Here
Ever since Ranbir Kapoor admitted to dating Alia Bhatt in an interview, their relationship has been constantly hitting the headlines. Reportedly, they fell in love while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and over a period of time, Alia too grew closer to Ranbir's family.
Meanwhile, speculations around Ranbir-Alia's impending wedding continue to hit tinsel town. The latest we hear is that the couple has zeroed in on a location in India for a destination wedding. Scroll down to read more.
Wedding On Cards For Ranbir-Alia Next Year?
If sources are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to settle down next year. We hear that the lovebirds have taken a month off from their work schedule and planned their rumoured wedding.
A Destination Wedding In Kashmir For Ranbir-Alia
A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the 'Brahmastra' duo will tie the knot in Kashmir. Apparently, Alia fell in love with the valley while shooting for 'Raazi'.
Meanwhile, The Couple Continue To Remain Tight-lipped About Their Wedding
Earlier this year when Alia was asked about her wedding rumours at the airport, the actress had called them an 'udti udti khabar' which hinted that the wedding bells might be ringing soon.
When Deepika Accidentally Let The Cat Out Of The Bag
To add more fuel to the wedding rumours, recently Deepika Padukone too hinted that Alia Bhatt might tie the knot next year in an interview. Well, going by the latest reports, it looks like Ranbir and Alia are finally ready to exchange wedding vows.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also set to share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in a cameo.
