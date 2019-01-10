Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Head To Delhi To Meet PM Narendra Modi

The Mumbai airport is abuzz with Bollywood celebrities today as several top stars were spotted heading to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rohit Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and several others were snapped by the paparazzi. While some of them posed for pictures, the others straight away walked into the airport.

All the actors were dressed in their best avatars and all the actresses were seen sporting elegant Indian attires. Also, reports state that PM Narendra Modi has called all the young and bright stars to his office to discuss their thoughts on India as an evolving country and how movies are helping to impact the Indian culture. He also wants inputs on what changes need to be done to the film industry and their views on cinema as a whole.

Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan was all suited up as he headed to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor flashes the V symbol as he heads to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister. Alia Bhatt The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt is seen sporting an elegant Indian attire as she heads to Delhi. Ranveer Singh The Simmba star Ranveer Singh was spotted sporting a blue bandhgala at the Mumbai airport.

