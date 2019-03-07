Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Get Married Soon; Rishi Kapoor To Fix The Wedding Date

Recently, Neetu Kapoor announced on Instagram that Rishi Kapoor will 'soon' fly out of the US, where the veteran actor is undergoing medical treatment. And if recent rumours are anything to go by, after his return, the Kapoors and the Bhatts will finalise Ranbir and Alia's wedding date in April.

Talking about the same, a source revealed to Spotboye.com, "The Bhatts and Kapoors will meet a pandit together to zero down on some auspicious dates for the shaadi and one of those dates will be finalised. There is loose talk that the Pandit meeting date has been fixed up for April. Fair enough, considering that Rishi is returning from the US, post his treatment, only in March-end."

On a related note, a few months back, when Alia Bhatt was asked about her marriage to Ranbir, she had said, ''When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I am getting married. The same question is coming all over. So you know, I am only 25 years old. I think it's too soon to get married right now.''.

A few months ago, Ranbir, too, had opened up on marriage plans. "It's [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there's another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can't be like, 'Okay, I am 35 now, so it's time to get married'. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, 'This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level'. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven't decided on marriage yet.''

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy with their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is helmed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

