Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Valentine's Date Will Make You Go Green With Envy! [SEE PICTURE]
Of late, there were various reports floating in the media about Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's relationship facing a rough patch. To add more fuel to it, a recent video of the lovebirds where Ranbir is apparently seen arguing with Alia post Gully Boy screening went viral on the internet and received a lot of flak from Alia's fans.
However, Ranbir and Alia put all the speculations to rest when they celebrated Valentine's Day with a private dinner this year. The couple was seen enjoying a three-course meal prepared by Ranbir's personal chef Harsh Dixit.
Chef Harsh Dixit Shared A Glimpse From Ranbir-Alia's Dinner Date
Speaking about the unique date, he captioned the picture as, "Happy Valentine's Day. All smiles post a not so nasty 3 course valentines dinner."
The Valentine's Dinner Date Menu
Harsh further wrote, "The menu tonight included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love. Obviously Zero sugar coz diet."
When Alia Baked A Pineapple Cake For Her Beau Ranbir In September Last Year
In an interview with Hot Friday Talks in November, Chef Harsh revealed, "She wanted to bake a cake and she didn't know how to so I helped her. It was a completely indulgent cake with all the likes of butter and sugar etc."
The Way To A Man's Heart Is Through His Stomach
He further revealed, "She baked a pineapple cake for him as he likes pineapple cakes. We were supposed to make a chocolate cake but she randomly asked Ranbir and he told her he likes Pineapple cake too so we decided to do that."
On The Work Front
Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which is slated for a Christmas release.
