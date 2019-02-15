Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Valentine's Date Will Make You Go Green With Envy! [SEE PICTURE]

Chef Harsh Dixit Shared A Glimpse From Ranbir-Alia's Dinner Date

Speaking about the unique date, he captioned the picture as, "Happy Valentine's Day. All smiles post a not so nasty 3 course valentines dinner."

The Valentine's Dinner Date Menu

Harsh further wrote, "The menu tonight included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love. Obviously Zero sugar coz diet."

When Alia Baked A Pineapple Cake For Her Beau Ranbir In September Last Year

In an interview with Hot Friday Talks in November, Chef Harsh revealed, "She wanted to bake a cake and she didn't know how to so I helped her. It was a completely indulgent cake with all the likes of butter and sugar etc."

The Way To A Man's Heart Is Through His Stomach

He further revealed, "She baked a pineapple cake for him as he likes pineapple cakes. We were supposed to make a chocolate cake but she randomly asked Ranbir and he told her he likes Pineapple cake too so we decided to do that."

On The Work Front

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which is slated for a Christmas release.