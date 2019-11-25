Cute Picture: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Receive A Warm Welcome In Manali

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been painting the town red with their newly blossomed love, have arrived at Manali for the next schedule of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The duo received a warm welcome and their picture has already landed on Instagram.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting a Himachali cap and boy, she is looking super cute. Ranbir, on the other side, can be seen in a cool ensemble.

According to the latest report, the plot of Brahmastra has already been revealed. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "It's an ancient weapon that has been broken and stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India. The first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva's discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra."

"It's an adventurous fight between the good and evil to become the most powerful person in the world, with a lot of reference to the Indian mythological tales. The film is high on visual effects and scale, and people will get to know Ayan Mukerji's vision once the teaser is unveiled next year."

Coming back to Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji has donned the hat of a director for the film. Brahmastra also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in December 2019 but owing to unfinished post-production work, the film is slated to hit the theatres next year i.e., 2020.