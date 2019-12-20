Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Roped In For Luv Ranjan's Next; Release Date Announced

Bollywood heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in for director and producer Luv Ranjan's next untitled flick.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the big news. The post read, "Luv Ranjan's next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021."

This news has created an excitement over the B-town fans. Expectations are high to witness the combination of this fresh pair in Luv Ranjan's movie.

Comments like,

"We want pic of #Ranshra together. "

"Yes ranbir kapoor sir & shraddha kapoor both are a fresh pair on silver screen come together for luv Ranjan movie superb perfect excllent fantastic outstanding mind blowing is too good great"

"Much needed Rk and shraddha together. What a beautiful pair," are pouring in.

The movie will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films. The makers have announced the release date as March 16, 2021.

"We are excited to present Luv's film with Ranbir & Shraddha's fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film," Garg told IANS.

He added, "Luv Films has earlier delivered hit films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De. With this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer Luv will be returning to the director's chair after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018".

Production banner 'Luv films' is currently gearing up for the release of Jai Mummy Di, Chhalaang and Malang in 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting Brahmastra with his beau Alia Bhatt. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited movies of 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza, which stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Panday, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Shraddha. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Shraddha will be seen as an air hostess in the film. The film will hit theatres on 6 March, 2020.

(Social media posts are not edited)

