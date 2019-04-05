Ranbir Kapoor & Anupam Kher Pose For A Happy Picture In New York!
Anupam Kher is currently stationed in New York for filming American medical drama New Amsterdam. The actor recently caught up with Ranbir Kapoor who is in the Big Apple to visit his father Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
Later, Anupam took to his Twitter handle to share a picture where he is seen posing for a happy click with the Kapoor lad.
Anupam Kher Calls Ranbir Kapoor His 'Favourite Actor'
Sharing this picture, Anupam Kher wrote on his Twitter handle, "It is always delightful to meet one of India's finest and my most favourite actor and person #RanbirKapoor. He is affectionate, loving, respectful, knowledgable compassionate and hugely talented. It was nice walking with him on the streets of NYC and talking about films, life and life's lessons."
Old Friends
Earlier, Anupam had caught up with Rishi Kapoor in his previous visit to New York. Kapoor Sr. had later tweeted this picture.
When Ranbir Opened Up About His Dad
Speaking about Zee Cine awards, Ranbir said, "Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?', ‘how is this film doing?', ‘how is this performance?', what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?"
Ranbir's Emotional Speech For His Dad After Winning 'Best Actor' Award For Sanju
"I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person."
On the film front, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also be seen in Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next with Ajay Devgn.
