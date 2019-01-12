Ranbir Kapoor Asks Kareena About Planning A Surprise Party For A Loved One; Is He Hinting At Alia?

We all love suprise parties, don't we? Especially if it's planned by someone who holds a special place in our hearts. Well, it looks like Ranbir Kapoor is soon going to throw a surprise bash for his ladylove Alia Bhatt. And guess what, to make sure that things don't go wrong, he planned to seek Kareena Kapoor Khan's help to make sure that all's perfect.

Recently when Kareena got her cousin Ranbir on line for a special segment for her radio show What Women Want, the 'Sanju' actor asked her about the things one needs to plan a surprise party for their loved one. Here's what happened next-

Kareena Had The Perfect Reply She told Ranbir, "You need to know what the person really wants - their likes and dislikes, and whether they get impressed by a sweet romantic dinner or a wild party." We Agree With Bebo! "It depends on how the person is. So, you've got to choose between a date night and a wild one," she further added. This Is How Kareena Plans A Party For Saif The actress revealed, "For instance, Saif likes to chill, hang out, listen to jazz and have some wine. So, I always plan it that way. A quiet date night with just me for company." Kareena Picks Up 'Wild Parties' For Ranbir "But if I had to plan one for you (Ranbir), it would be very wild. It all depends on the person and the timing."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra alongside his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Shamshera which has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist.

Kareena, on the other hand, has Akshay Kumar starrer Good News and Karan Johar's multistarrer 'Takht'.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut: I Praised Lootera, Raazi; Why Do Others Pretend As If I Don't Exist?