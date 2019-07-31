Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Anissa Malhotra; See Pics!

The Magical Venue

This is the place where Armaan proposed his lady love and we totally like the way how it was decorated with red roses, adding more to the romantic ambience.

Meet The Much-In-Love Couple

Armaan looked dashing in a black jacket and black pants while Anissa painted a beautiful picture in a black floral dress. In this picture, the groom-to-be is seen going down on his knees to pop the question to his girlfriend. Karishma captured this moment and captioned it, "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

Three's A Frame

In this click, Karisma Kapoor is seen posing for a picture with Armaan and Anissa.

Sweet Beginnings

The 'Judwaa' actress shared one more picture where Armaan is seen wearing a 'Groom-to-be' sash and cutting a cake with his bride-to-be.

Anissa Got Teary-Eyed Because Of This Reason

When Armaan proposed Anissa, the latter got all emotional and here's the priceless moment captured on lens.

Armaan Had Denied Dating Anissa In One Of His Previous Interviews

"You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone. Anissa is a childhood friend. I've known her since we were three. We were a group of eight who grew up together," the lad was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.