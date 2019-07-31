Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Anissa Malhotra; See Pics!
Congratulations are in order for the Jains! Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain who debuted in Bollywood with 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil', got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Tuesday. His brother Aadar Jain is also an actor who starred in Habib Faisal's 'Qaidi Band'. Reportedly, Armaan and Anissa are childhood buddies and had been dating since the past five years.
While Armaan's cousins Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor Khan were missing from the celebrations, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made it to the engagement bash and later even shared a few pictures on their respective social media handles.
Have a look at them here.
The Magical Venue
This is the place where Armaan proposed his lady love and we totally like the way how it was decorated with red roses, adding more to the romantic ambience.
Meet The Much-In-Love Couple
Armaan looked dashing in a black jacket and black pants while Anissa painted a beautiful picture in a black floral dress. In this picture, the groom-to-be is seen going down on his knees to pop the question to his girlfriend. Karishma captured this moment and captioned it, "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."
Three's A Frame
In this click, Karisma Kapoor is seen posing for a picture with Armaan and Anissa.
Sweet Beginnings
The 'Judwaa' actress shared one more picture where Armaan is seen wearing a 'Groom-to-be' sash and cutting a cake with his bride-to-be.
Anissa Got Teary-Eyed Because Of This Reason
When Armaan proposed Anissa, the latter got all emotional and here's the priceless moment captured on lens.
Armaan Had Denied Dating Anissa In One Of His Previous Interviews
"You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone. Anissa is a childhood friend. I've known her since we were three. We were a group of eight who grew up together," the lad was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.
Karisma Kapoor Rubbishes Nepotism; Says, 'I Worked Double Hard To Reach Where I Am'