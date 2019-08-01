Ranbir Kapoor’s Cousin Armaan Jain Writes The Sweetest Note For His Fiancee, Anissa Malhotra

Karisma Kapoor congratulates Armaan Jain for his engagement with Anissa Malhotra | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Karishma Kapoor, who is also Armaan's cousin, took to social media to post the lovey-dovey pictures of the proposal ceremony. Making the internet go 'aww' again, Armaan has now posted the sweetest note for his fiancée, along with pictures of their adorable engagement on Instagram. Check it out.

He wrote, "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We've come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally 🙈)"

He continued, "Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you ❤." (sic)

Isn't that absolutely adorable?

