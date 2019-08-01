English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranbir Kapoor’s Cousin Armaan Jain Writes The Sweetest Note For His Fiancee, Anissa Malhotra

    By
    |
    Karisma Kapoor congratulates Armaan Jain for his engagement with Anissa Malhotra | FilmiBeat

    Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Karishma Kapoor, who is also Armaan's cousin, took to social media to post the lovey-dovey pictures of the proposal ceremony. Making the internet go 'aww' again, Armaan has now posted the sweetest note for his fiancée, along with pictures of their adorable engagement on Instagram. Check it out.

    Armaan Jain Writes A Sweet Note For His Fiance Anissa

    He wrote, "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...I finally realized what my yoga teacher said when he meant go blank and be in the moment... As I walked you, my most beautiful @anissamalhotra , down the aisle and went onto my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you...We've come a long way Jaan... fought all the odds come rain come storm (literally 🙈)"

    He continued, "Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! None of this would be possible without our generous parents, our adorable Cupid @aadarjain who introduced US and all our extended family i.e. our friends who were a part of yesterday and more importantly, an integral part of our beautiful journey in the last 7 years. My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you ❤." (sic)

    Isn't that absolutely adorable?

    MOST READ: Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reacts To Zaira Wasim's Decision To Quit Bollywood

    More ARMAAN JAIN News

    Read more about: armaan jain
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue