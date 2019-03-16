BOYFRIEND GOALS! Ranbir Kapoor Gifted Alia Bhatt This Special Surprise On Her 26th Birthday

Alia Is Over The Moon With Ranbir's Gift

A source close to the lovebirds told Bollywood life that Ranbir has planned a magical holiday to Aspen Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, USA for Alia.

Apparently, the couple will fly to the holiday destination once Alia wraps the promotions of her upcoming film 'Kalank'.

Is She Planning To Get Married To Ranbir Soon?

To this, she had recently said, "I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."

When Ranbir Opened Up About His Romance With Alia

In an interview with HT, the Sanju actor had said, "I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat.

There is always excitement to know about someone's personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don't malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner."

This Is What Ranbir Had Said About Being Perceived As A 'Cassanova'

"You rightly called it a ‘perception'. I'm not affected by it as long as it doesn't interfere with my work. I want people to like me not just as an actor, but as a person, too. Sometimes, things are reported correctly and sometimes they're not.

I am not on social media and I don't believe in clarifications and in portraying myself in a certain way. Yes, I have made a lot of mistakes and have also done some good. But sometimes, mistakes are highlighted and not your goodness, but that's fine because it's part and parcel of show business."