Ranbir Kapoor Gives It Back To Kangana Ranaut Over Her Recent Dig At Him!

Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor for not sharing his opinion on political matters and the latter Saturday said he has no interest in reacting to the Queen actor's claims. Kangana had called out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir for maintaining silence on social and political issues.

"Whatever anyone's asks me I do answer it. I don't have any interest in giving answers to these questions. People can say whatever they want. I know who I am and what I say," Ranbir told reporters here at an event.

Kangana had also said that both Ranbir and Alia are too old to be called young actors.

Student Of The Year 2 FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers

Meanwhile, reacting on the demise of veteran acting coach Roshan Taneja, Ranbir said he was deeply saddened. Taneja passed away Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 87.

"He is such a great legend of our industry. He had taught acting to my father. Before I had started working on 'Sawaariya' I had done some classes with him. He was a great talent. He was a boon for our film industry. May his soul rest in peace," Ranbir said.