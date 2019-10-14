Ranbir Kapoor Helped Alia Bhatt Come Out Of ‘Kalank' Failure

Actor Alia Bhatt said in an interview that she was heartbroken when 'Kalank' tanked at the box office, for her hard work didn't pay off immediately. However, after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor advised her and helped change her perspective, she came out of it.

Kalank which had Alia, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles, was an ambitious period drama.

Filmmaker Karan Johar asked Alia about Kalank's failure at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019.

"Strangely, I was really okay the day it happened. I had seen the film a day before and I knew in my head what was going to happen. Later on when I thought about it, what really broke my heart was that I always in my head had this idea that if you work really hard, it'll always pay-off. But it didn't. That felt scary," she said.

The actor also said that Ranbir gave her an advice, and it "made a lot of sense" to her.

"He said, you put in the hard work, it doesn't have to pay-off immediately. It'll pay off in your life, someday. That's what it means to be a hardworking actor or a person. Someday the goodness will come to you in another film. My job is to put in the hard work. I believed in the film, it didn't pan out the way we wanted to, I felt bad about it for a few days but I had to focus on my next."

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Sadak 2', which is being directed by her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. It is a sequel to the 1991 film 'Sadak' and the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor.