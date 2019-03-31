Ranbir Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Enjoy A Sunday Football Match; SEE PICTURES!

Ranbir Sweating It Out At A Football Match

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped when he was just about to kick a ball on Sunday afternoon, while he was playing at a football match in the city. He sported a green t-shirt and black Nike shorts, and a pair of grey and orange keds to the match, and accessorized with a bandana. On the work front for Ranbir, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will also star Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.

Ishaan Joins In

The Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter too joined in the football match on Sunday afternoon. He looked cool in a navy blue t-shirt and black shorts, sporting a pair of red keds. Ishaan, who made his debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film Dhadak, has won many awards as the best newcomer to Bollywood this year.

Taapsee Pannu Snapped At The Airport

Taapsee Pannu was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. She looked very pretty in a white and mustard printed kurta dress and a pair of silver kolhapuri chappals as she prepared to jet off. Taapsee was last seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the suspense thriller film Badla, and she was praised for her performance in it.

Malvika Raaj Snapped When She Was Out For Lunch

Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, was snapped when she headed out for lunch on Sunday afternoon. Malvika looked cute in a lacy pink midi dress and a pair of brown sandals. She accessorized with a red sling bag.